USHL announces schedule for the 2023-24 season

The USHL released its schedule for the 2023-24 season Wednesday afternoon. As previously reported, cross-conference scheduling will return to the league next season and each team will play 62 games.

The cross-conference format was last used during the 2019-20 season, giving teams and their fans more variety and a look at all of the league's talent.

The 29-week regular season starts in September and runs through April 13, 2024. Dates and times for the DICK’S Sporting Goods Fall Classic — which will take place in Cranberry Township, Penn., for a seventh straight season — will be announced in July.

Otherwise the remainder of the 2023-24 schedule is set.

“The race to the Anderson Cup will be a challenge in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference and we cannot wait to get the season underway with the outstanding talent this league provides night-in and night-out," USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key dates

Nov. 30 — Dec. 1, 2023; USHL American Cup, Rochester, N.Y. — Youngstown vs. Muskegon

Jan. 25-26, 2024; Frosty Cup, Dallas, Tex. — Sioux Falls vs. Dubuque

March 22-23, 2024; Fargo vs. Youngstown, Scheels Arena – Clark Cup Final rematch

Apr. 13, 2024 — End of the regular season

Regular-season home openers