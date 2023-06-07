USHL announces schedule for the 2023-24 season
Cross-conference play returns next season along with the Frosty Cup, American Cup and a Clark Cup Final rematch in March
The USHL released its schedule for the 2023-24 season Wednesday afternoon. As previously reported, cross-conference scheduling will return to the league next season and each team will play 62 games.
The cross-conference format was last used during the 2019-20 season, giving teams and their fans more variety and a look at all of the league's talent.
The 29-week regular season starts in September and runs through April 13, 2024. Dates and times for the DICK’S Sporting Goods Fall Classic — which will take place in Cranberry Township, Penn., for a seventh straight season — will be announced in July.
Otherwise the remainder of the 2023-24 schedule is set.
“The race to the Anderson Cup will be a challenge in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference and we cannot wait to get the season underway with the outstanding talent this league provides night-in and night-out," USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson said in a statement.
Key dates
- Nov. 30 — Dec. 1, 2023; USHL American Cup, Rochester, N.Y. — Youngstown vs. Muskegon
- Jan. 25-26, 2024; Frosty Cup, Dallas, Tex. — Sioux Falls vs. Dubuque
- March 22-23, 2024; Fargo vs. Youngstown, Scheels Arena – Clark Cup Final rematch
- Apr. 13, 2024 — End of the regular season
Regular-season home openers
- Cedar Rapids: Sept. 30 vs. Dubuque
- Chicago: Sept. 30 vs. Muskegon
- Des Moines: Sept. 30 vs. Sioux Falls
- Dubuque: Sept. 29 vs. Waterloo
- Fargo: Sept. 30 vs. Omaha
- Green Bay: Oct. 7 vs. Dubuque
- Lincoln: Oct. 7 vs. Madison
- Madison: Sept. 29 vs. Chicago
- Muskegon: Sept. 29 vs. NTDP
- NTDP: Sept. 30 vs. Green Bay
- Omaha: Oct. 7 vs. Cedar Rapids
- Sioux City: Oct. 6 vs. Waterloo
- Sioux Falls: Oct. 7 vs. Waterloo
- Tri-City: Sept. 30 vs. Sioux City
- Waterloo: Oct. 14 vs. Omaha
- Youngstown: Sept. 30 vs. NTDP
