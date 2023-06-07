Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL announces schedule for the 2023-24 season

Cross-conference play returns next season along with the Frosty Cup, American Cup and a Clark Cup Final rematch in March

Game 3 Misiak Knuble Covelli Centre.JPG
Fargo's Cole Knuble takes the opening faceoff against Youngstown's Martin Misiak to open Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Youngstown and Fargo will play at Scheels Arena next March in a Clark Cup Final rematch.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 4:08 PM

The USHL released its schedule for the 2023-24 season Wednesday afternoon. As previously reported, cross-conference scheduling will return to the league next season and each team will play 62 games.

The cross-conference format was last used during the 2019-20 season, giving teams and their fans more variety and a look at all of the league's talent.

The 29-week regular season starts in September and runs through April 13, 2024. Dates and times for the DICK’S Sporting Goods Fall Classic — which will take place in Cranberry Township, Penn., for a seventh straight season — will be announced in July.

Otherwise the remainder of the 2023-24 schedule is set.

“The race to the Anderson Cup will be a challenge in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference and we cannot wait to get the season underway with the outstanding talent this league provides night-in and night-out," USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson said in a statement.

Key dates

  • Nov. 30 — Dec. 1, 2023; USHL American Cup, Rochester, N.Y. — Youngstown vs. Muskegon
  • Jan. 25-26, 2024; Frosty Cup, Dallas, Tex. — Sioux Falls vs. Dubuque
  • March 22-23, 2024; Fargo vs. Youngstown, Scheels Arena – Clark Cup Final rematch
  • Apr. 13, 2024 — End of the regular season
Regular-season home openers

  • Cedar Rapids: Sept. 30 vs. Dubuque
  • Chicago: Sept. 30 vs. Muskegon
  • Des Moines: Sept. 30 vs. Sioux Falls
  • Dubuque: Sept. 29 vs. Waterloo
  • Fargo: Sept. 30 vs. Omaha
  • Green Bay: Oct. 7 vs. Dubuque
  • Lincoln: Oct. 7 vs. Madison
  • Madison: Sept. 29 vs. Chicago
  • Muskegon: Sept. 29 vs. NTDP
  • NTDP: Sept. 30 vs. Green Bay
  • Omaha: Oct. 7 vs. Cedar Rapids
  • Sioux City: Oct. 6 vs. Waterloo
  • Sioux Falls: Oct. 7 vs. Waterloo
  • Tri-City: Sept. 30 vs. Sioux City
  • Waterloo: Oct. 14 vs. Omaha
  • Youngstown: Sept. 30 vs. NTDP

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
