Junior and Prospects USHL

USHL announces 2023 Fall Classic matchups

The annual roundup of USHL teams is expected to draw more than 400 scouts from the NHL, college and junior teams, the league said.

The USHL Fall Classic will take place at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex outside of Pittsburgh, which is also the practice facility for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 11:24 AM

Defending USHL champion Youngstown opens up against Tri-City to kick off the DICK’s Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic, which runs Sept. 20-25, at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa.

Defending Anderson Cup and Western Conference champion, the now Brett Skinner-led Fargo Force, opens against Waterloo on Friday.

The annual roundup of USHL teams is expected to draw more than 400 scouts from the NHL, college and junior teams, the league said.

All 16 USHL teams will be scheduled to play two regular-season games each in the Fall Classic.

“This event provides us the opportunity to showcase our players who play in the most successful junior hockey league in North America,” said USHL president and commissioner Glenn Hefferan, who was appointed in June to lead the league. “Rounding out the Fall Classic are many of the best Tier I Youth teams in USA Hockey. In addition to the college and professional exposure, these youth players will have an opportunity to witness a level of play that these Tier I players all aspire to, and our coaches and GMs look forward to seeing some of the best Tier I youth talent in the country.”

Game 3 Charlie Russell Covelli Centre.JPG
Youngstown's Andrew Strathmann defends Fargo's Charlie Russell during Game 3 of the 2023 Clark Cup Finals at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Game schedule

With rink location

(All times EDT)

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Youngstown at Tri-City, 7:30 p.m. (FedEx); Sioux Falls at Cedar Rapids, 8 p.m. (Covestro)

Thursday, Sept. 21

Chicago at Sioux City, 12:30 p.m. (Covestro); Green Bay at Lincoln, 2:30 p.m. (FedEx), Cedar Rapids at Youngstown, 5:30 p.m. (FedEx); Tri-City at Sioux Falls, 8:30 p.m. (FedEx)

Friday, Sept. 22

Sioux City at Green Bay, 12:30 p.m. (Covestro); Lincoln at Chicago, 2:30 p.m. (FedEx); Waterloo at Fargo, 5:30 p.m. (FedEx); Des Moines at Madison, 8:30 p.m. (FedEx)

Saturday, Sept. 23

Omaha at Muskegon, 12:30 p.m. (Covestro); Dubuque at USNTDP, 2:30 p.m. (FedEx); Fargo at Des Moines, 5:30 p.m. (FedEx); Madison at Waterloo, 8:30 p.m. (FedEx)

Sunday, Sept. 24

Muskegon at Dubuque (Covestro); USNTDP at Omaha, 2:30 p.m.(FedEx)

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
