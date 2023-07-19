USA Hockey names Greg Moore the 17th head coach in NTDP history

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Greg Moore has been named the 17th head coach in NTDP history and will lead the NTDP’s U17 team during the 2023-24 season.

Moore, 39, returns to the NTDP — where he both played and coached — after spending the last three seasons as the head coach of the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to be named a head coach at the National Team Development Program,” Moore said in a statement. “I’m thankful to be able to continue the tremendous coaching tradition at the NTDP and I can’t wait to get started with the extremely talented group of incoming U17 players.”

The Lisbon, Maine, native was a Hobey Baker Finalist and a team captain at the University of Maine before putting together a successful nine-year professional career.

Moore appeared in 10 NHL games, six with the New York Rangers and four with the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, he spent most of his time in the AHL — where he played 377 regular-season and 31 playoff games — and his final four years in Germany.

His coaching career started at the NTDP, where he was an assistant for three seasons (2015-18). Team USA won a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship with Moore behind the bench and also won a gold medal in 2002 with Moore on the ice.

“We are excited and fortunate to welcome Greg back to USA Hockey,” said Scott Monaghan, USA Hockey’s assistant executive director for the NTDP and USA Hockey Arena. “He brings diverse experience and we know he’ll be a great fit as a head coach in our program.”

Along with his time behind the bench in Plymouth, Moore also spent two seasons (2018-2020) leading the Chicago Steel. Chicago reached the 2019 USHL Clark Cup Final with Moore behind the bench.

As the head coach of the U17 team, he’ll spend most of this season in the USHL and look to lead the NTDP to another playoff appearance. The NTDP finished third in the Eastern Conference standings last season but was upset by Cedar Rapids in the first round.

Moore is the NTDP’s latest hire of the off-season as Ryan Bourque was named an assistant for the U18 team and Rod Braceful also returned to the NTDP as director of player personnel.