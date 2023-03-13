Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

UND commit Jaksen Panzer highlights USHL Players of the Week with four goals, six points for Sioux Falls

Panzer racks up six points in three games while Cedar Rapids goaltender Sam Scopa records his first USHL shutout

Jaksen Panzer USHL POTW.JPG
Sioux Falls forward Jaksen Panzer was named the USHL Forward of the Week Monday evening. The North Dakota commit scored four goals and added two assists over three games last weekend. He was also a plus-4 and registered 11 shots on goal.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
March 13, 2023 06:12 PM

The USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening. Sioux Falls forward Jaksen Panzer, USNTDP defenseman Drew Fortescue and Cedar Rapids goaltender Sam Scopa took home the respective honors for Week 24.

It’s the first weekly honor of the season for all three.

Panzer, a North Dakota commit, scored four goals and added two assists last week. He was also a plus-4 and registered 11 shots on goal over Sioux Falls’ three games.

The Stampede defeated Sioux City on Sunday, 4-2, but fell to Waterloo and Fargo on Friday and Saturday, 3-2 and 5-4 respectively.

Panzer scored twice in Sunday's road win over the Musketeers.

The Grand Forks native has 11 goals and 19 points in 47 games this season. His 11 goals are tied for fourth on the Sioux Falls roster.

As for Fortescue, the left-shot defenseman racked up three assists and was also a plus-6 in a pair of road wins over Madison.

The Boston College commit has just four points – all assists – in 17 USHL games this season and 22 assists in 49 games overall.

Rounding out the group is Scopa, a 6-foot goaltender from Lexington, Mass. Although Bruno Bruveris has gotten most of the reps between the pipes for Cedar Rapids this season, Scopa has won back-to-back starts.

The Quinnipiac commit is 5-7-1-2 this season with a 3.26 goals against average and a .879 save percentage. He made 35 saves Saturday in a 1-0 win at Waterloo and recorded his first USHL shutout in the process.

Scopa has stopped 74 of the 76 shots fired his way over his last three starts. The rookie netminder is 2-0-0-1 in that stretch.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
