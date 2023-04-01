Tri-City Storm win at home against Sioux Falls Stampede

The Tri-City Storm won the home game against the Sioux Falls Stampede 6-3 on Friday.

The hosting Storm took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jake Richard . Kieran Cebrian assisted.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Storm.

The Stampede narrowed the gap to 5-1 within the first minute when Isaac Gordon netted one, assisted by Maddox Fleming and J.j. Wiebusch .

The Stampede narrowed the gap again with a goal from Ryan Gordon , assisted by Noah Andersson at 3:13 into the third period.

The Stampede narrowed the gap again late in the third period when Samuel Harris scored, assisted by Chris Pelosi.

The Storm increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.56 remaining of the third after a goal from Graham Gamache .

The Storm have now won four straight home games.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.