Tri-City Storm win at home against Lincoln Stars

The Tri-City Storm won when they visited the Lincoln Stars on Saturday. The final score was 5-2.

The Stars took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jack Pechar .

The Storm tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Daimon Gardner late into the first, assisted by Dane Dowiak .

The Storm made it 2-1 midway through the second period when Graham Gamache beat the goalie, assisted by Evan Werner and Cale Ashcroft .

The Storm increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Dane Dowiak found the back of the net, assisted by Kieran Cebrian .

The Stars narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third when Antonio Fernandez netted one.

Cale Ashcroft increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Evan Werner.

The Storm increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.39 remaining of the third after a goal from Samo Meritahti , assisted by August Falloon .

Next games:

The Storm play Lincoln away on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center. The Stars will face Omaha at home on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.