Tri-City Storm win against Lincoln Stars in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Lincoln Stars' home game against the Tri-City Storm ran into overtime on Saturday. Tri-City snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

Tri-City's Sebastian Tornqvist scored the game-winning goal.

The Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Antonio Fernandez . Michael Mesic and Jared Mangan assisted.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Wyatt Olson struck, assisted by D.J. Hart and Justin Mexico.

Kieran Cebrian scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Artemi Nizameyev and Sebastian Tornqvist.

The Storm tied the score 2-2 with 50 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Graham Gamache , assisted by Sebastian Tornqvist and Cale Ashcroft .

In overtime, it took 56 seconds before Sebastian Tornqvist scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Dane Dowiak .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.