Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Tri-City Storm win 4-3 at home against Sioux City Musketeers

The Tri-City Storm broke a tie game, winning 4-3 at home over the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday.

img_500258924_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:51 PM

The Tri-City Storm broke a tie game, winning 4-3 at home over the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday.

The Storm took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from August Falloon . Dane Dowiak and Seth Constance assisted.

The Musketeers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Sam Deckhut in the middle of the first, assisted by Ty Hanson and Ben Poitras .

The Storm took the lead halfway through the first when Daimon Gardner scored, assisted by Tanner Adams .

The Storm increased the lead to 3-1 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Trevor Connelly , assisted by Dane Dowiak and Daimon Gardner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Storm led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Storm were whistled for seven penalties, while the Musketeers received eight penalties.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Marcus Brannman.JPG
USHL
Dubuque goaltender Marcus Brännman announces commitment to Michigan
February 23, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Isaac Gordon.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: RoughRiders execute trade, pair of college commitments and USHL prepares for Cleveland Classic
February 23, 2023 10:58 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCF0866a.jpg
USHL
Chicago's Celebrini, Fargo's Marinov take home another USHL weekly honor along with Lincoln's Buckberger
February 20, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine