Tri-City Storm win 4-3 at home against Sioux City Musketeers

The Tri-City Storm broke a tie game, winning 4-3 at home over the Sioux City Musketeers on Friday.

The Storm took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from August Falloon . Dane Dowiak and Seth Constance assisted.

The Musketeers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Sam Deckhut in the middle of the first, assisted by Ty Hanson and Ben Poitras .

The Storm took the lead halfway through the first when Daimon Gardner scored, assisted by Tanner Adams .

The Storm increased the lead to 3-1 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Trevor Connelly , assisted by Dane Dowiak and Daimon Gardner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Storm led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Storm were whistled for seven penalties, while the Musketeers received eight penalties.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.