Tri-City Storm victorious against Omaha Lancers

The Tri-City Storm defeated the Omaha Lancers 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Storm took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jake Richard . Sebastian Tornqvist and Alex Bump assisted.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Sebastian Tornqvist, assisted by Daimon Gardner and Tanner Adams .

The Lancers' Tucker Shedd narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Drew Montgomery .

The Storm increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.12 remaining of the third period after a goal from Trevor Connelly , assisted by Graham Gamache .

The Storm have now racked up six straight home wins.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Storm host Sioux City at 7:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center and the Lancers welcome the Lincoln Stars at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.