Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Tri-City Storm, Lincoln Stars move on; Fighting Saints and NTDP extend series

The Tri-City Storm and Lincoln Stars advanced in dramatic fashion Tuesday night while Dubuque and the NTDP all force winner-take-all game threes on Wednesday

montes 8x10.JPEG
Dubuque forward Max Montes scored twice in Dubuque's 5-2 win Tuesday night in Green Bay. The Fighting Saints and Gamblers will meet in a winner-take-all game three Wednesday night at the Resch Center.
Contributed / Dubuque Fighting Saints, Stephen Gassman
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 10:30 PM

From a dramatic third-period finish to an overtime thriller, night two of the Clark Cup Playoffs did not disappoint.

The Tri-City Storm and Lincoln Stars are moving on while two game threes will take place Wednesday night. Here's a look at Tuesday night's action.

Storm survive and advance to second round

Tri-City erupted for four third-period goals Monday night and the offense carried over to Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Sioux City Musketeers. With the win Tri-City takes the best-of-three series and the Storm will face Fargo this weekend at Scheels Arena.

Alex Bump scored 1:45 into the contest and Tri-City looked to be on its way to another dominant offensive showing. However, it wasn't so easy. Kaden Shahan and Ben Poitras gave Sioux City a 2-1 lead midway through the first period and both sides traded goals from that point on.

Trevor Connelly gave Tri-City a 3-2 lead 3:55 into the second and Dane Dowiak stretched the lead to 4-2 at the 10:50 mark. After a pair of Sioux City goals from Ben Doran and Grant Slukynsky, Kieran Cebrian netted the game-winner with 4:51 left in regulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron Korpi made 19 saves in the win and Tri-City became the first team to punch its ticket in the second round.

Ali sends Lincoln to second round with overtime win over Des Moines

The Des Moines Buccaneers were 2:22 away from a regulation win until Lincoln defenseman Tyler Dunbar tied the game with a shot from just inside the blue line. Dunbar's goal was the first of two straight from the home side as Brennan Ali found the back of the net 7:54 into overtime.

With the 4-3 overtime win, Lincoln becomes the second team to advance and will head to Waterloo this weekend.

Tanner Ludtke scored for a second straight night and gave Lincoln another early lead 3:25 into the contest. However, three of the next four goals ended up in the Lincoln net.

Joey Muldowney, who had a three-point night, got Des Moines on the board nearly four minutes after Ludtke's goal and the teams remained tied until Henry Bartle broke the ice late in the second period.

Ludtke Reimann Faceoff Playoff.JPG
Des Moines center Jack Reimann takes a faceoff against Lincoln's Tanner Ludtke during the 2023 Clark Cup Playoffs.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Rookie defenseman Aidan Van Rooyan doubled the Buccaneer lead 7:24 into the third period, only to be answered by Lincoln's Doug Grimes and Dunbar.

Ali completed the comeback in the extra session while Cameron Whitehead made 29 saves between the pipes, earning his second win of the series.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Patrick Rafferty Goal Celly vs. DSM April 24.JPG
USHL
Lincoln dominates Des Moines to open Clark Cup playoffs, three others grab 1-0 series lead
Green Bay, Lincoln and Tri-City take care of business on home ice while Cedar Rapids knocks off NTDP
April 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Chicago Steel USHL Logo.jpg
USHL
Chicago tenders Shattuck St. Mary's forward Lukas Sawchyn for the 2023-24 season
Lukas Sawchyn becomes the ninth USHL player tendered for next season and the eighth tender in Steel franchise history
April 24, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL POTW April 24.JPG
USHL
Youngstown's Pietila and Fowler, Sioux City's Slukynsky take home USHL's final regular-season weekly honors
Grant Slukynsky finishes regular season with six-point weekend while Jacob Fowler earns his sixth Goaltender of the Week honor
April 24, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Tri-City-Storm-USHL-Logo
USHL
Tri-City Storm tender Shakopee’s Cooper Simpson for 2023-24 season
16-year-old forward Cooper Simpson becomes the 11th tender in franchise history after a breakout season at Shakopee High School
April 24, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ushl playoffs 2023 graphic
USHL
USHL Playoff Primer: First-round preview
Stars and Buccaneers, Storm and Musketeers set to battle out west while NTDP hosts Cedar Rapids and Green Bay hosts Dubuque in the east
April 24, 2023 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCN9184.JPG
USHL
Former USHL champion Fargo Force finally gets its hands on another trophy for the first time
Fargo broke game open with late first-period rush of goals then later lifted the nearly 5-foot Anderson Cup with an on-ice, post-game celebration to honor the regular-season championship
April 22, 2023 02:58 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
USHL DES MOINES BUCCANEERS.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook: Force chase Anderson Cup while Bucs, Stampede battle for playoff spot with one weekend to go
Des Moines and Sioux Falls continue their battle in the west while several Eastern Conference teams jockey for playoff positioning heading into final weekend
April 20, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Pohlkamp CR.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Bucs and Stars sweep, pair of teams clinch playoff spots and Force close in on Anderson Cup
Six massive points for the Des Moines Buccaneers, a pair of wins in Fargo for the Lincoln Stars and RoughRiders and Musketeers clinch in the penultimate weekend of the regular season
April 18, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Bob Haller.JPG
USHL
The heart of the Storm and the man behind the wheel; Tri-City bus driver spends his final season on the road
Bob Haller has driven the Tri-City Storm since day one back in 2000. Now in his 23rd and final season, 'Bobbo' has been there every step of the way
April 17, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ushlers copy.jpg
USHL
Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead, pair of Des Moines Buccaneers take home Week 29 USHL Player of the Week honors
Pair of wins give Cameron Whitehead his third Goaltender of the Week honor while Braden Rourke and Michael Bevilacqua lead Des Moines to a three-in-three sweep
April 17, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

ADVERTISEMENT

NTDP scores twice in final minutes, forces game three with 6-4 win

Team USA and Cedar Rapids were tied 4-4 with four minutes left. With their season on the line, the NTDP answered with a pair of goals to force a third game in Plymouth.

Kristian Epperson netted the eventual game-winner with 3:06 left and Charlie Cerrato tacked on an empty-netter with 29 seconds left.

The third period featured six combined goals, four of which were scored by the NTDP. Brendan McMorrow scored twice in the final period while Jack Musa and Ryan Walsh found the back of the net for Cedar Rapids. Walsh had two goals in the loss and both he and McMorrow had three-point (2-1-3) nights.

The RoughRiders were the final Eastern Conference team to clinch a playoff spot and were the lone road team to win Monday thanks to a four-goal second period. However, they’ll need another road win on Wednesday to keep their season alive.

Fighting Saints fight back and force game three in Green Bay

Dubuque held a 1-0 lead after 40 minutes Monday night, only to see the Gamblers respond with four third-period goals and take game one. It’d be easy for the Fighting Saints to roll over and let Monday’s finish linger.

However, the Fighting Saints were on a mission from the start, scoring three first-period goals and going on to a 5-2 win. Max Montes scored 5:35 into the contest, Brayden Morrison stretched the lead to two and James Reeder made it 3-0 with 54 seconds left in the opening period.

Montes’ goal was his first of two on the night as the Ohio State commit stretched the lead to 5-2 in the final minute of the second period.

Dubuque and Green Bay will square off in a winner-take-all game three Wednesday night at the Resch Center. Wednesday’s game is set for 7:05 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
DSCN9118.JPG
USHL
Beer: Fargo Force's slide getting dangerously close to playoffs
While Fargo still leads the USHL with 84 points, its 2-7-1-0 mark certainly isn’t the way to play your best hockey with one weekend left in the regular season.
April 16, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
DSCN9155.jpg
USHL
RoughRiders and Musketeers clinch, Stars sweep Fargo, Bucs earn pair of massive wins
Cameron Whitehead and Jan Korec post shutouts as Stars and Bucs complete road sweeps
April 16, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jared Mangan.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Dubuque earns big win, Lincoln's Mangan extends streak and teams battle for playoff spots
With just two weekends remaining in the regular season, points are at a premium as teams battle for playoff spots and positioning
April 14, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Trevor Connelly LIN TC.JPG
USHL
Tri-City's Trevor Connelly continues to impress in his first USHL season
From roller hockey in California to an 18-game point streak in the USHL, Tri-City's Connelly has blossomed into one of the USHL's youngest and biggest offensive threats
April 13, 2023 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT