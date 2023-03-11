Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Tri-City Storm keep on winning and now have seven straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Tri-City Storm as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Des Moines Buccaneers, making it seven in a row. They won 5-4 over Des Moines.

img_500264888_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 10, 2023 10:45 PM

It was smooth sailing for the Tri-City Storm as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Des Moines Buccaneers, making it seven in a row. They won 5-4 over Des Moines.

Tri-City's Graham Gamache scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Talon Sigurdson . Michael Bevilacqua and Jak Vaarwerk assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Buccaneers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Graham Gamache tied the game 3-3 in the third period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dane Dowiak took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Trevor Connelly .

Gustav Stjernberg tied it up 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Owen West and Lubomir Kupco .

The Storm took the lead with 35 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Graham Gamache, assisted by Tanner Adams .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in Des Moines at Buccaneer Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
IMG_8277.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Phantoms pick up points, O’Connell commits to MSU and league announces playoff format
March 10, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ChicagoSteel_10212022_Nelson-007 (2).jpg
USHL
Jayden Perron earns second USHL weekly honor of the season; Trey Augustine and Sam Rinzel earn their first
March 07, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
SPORTS-NJSIAA-BANS-DEFENDING-CHAMPS-STAR-2-NJA.jpg
USHL
New Jersey high school team in championship after top player ruled out by playing in USHL
March 06, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Brian Bobal / nj.com