Tri-City Storm keep on winning and now have seven straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Tri-City Storm as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Des Moines Buccaneers, making it seven in a row. They won 5-4 over Des Moines.

Tri-City's Graham Gamache scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Talon Sigurdson . Michael Bevilacqua and Jak Vaarwerk assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Buccaneers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Graham Gamache tied the game 3-3 in the third period.

Dane Dowiak took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Trevor Connelly .

Gustav Stjernberg tied it up 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Owen West and Lubomir Kupco .

The Storm took the lead with 35 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Graham Gamache, assisted by Tanner Adams .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in Des Moines at Buccaneer Arena.