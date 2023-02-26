Tri-City Storm keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Tri-City Storm as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Sioux City Musketeers, making it four in a row. They won 4-2 over Sioux City.

The visiting Musketeers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ryan Conmy . Garrett Brown and Tyler Hotson assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Storm.

The Storm increased the lead to 4-2 with 46 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from August Falloon , assisted by Dane Dowiak .

The Storm were called for seven penalties, while the Musketeers received five penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next up:

In the next round on Friday, the Storm will face Sioux Falls at home at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center, while the Musketeers host Lincoln at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.