Tri-City Storm keep on winning and now have eight straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Tri-City Storm as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Des Moines Buccaneers, making it eight in a row. They won 4-2 over Des Moines.

The Storm took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from August Falloon . Kieran Cebrian assisted.

Dane Dowiak scored late in the second period, assisted by Trevor Connelly and Seth Constance .

The Storm increased the lead to 3-0, after only six seconds into the third period when Daimon Gardner found the back of the net, assisted by Cale Ashcroft .

Jak Vaarwerk narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Owen West .

The Buccaneers' Christian Kocsis narrowed the gap again, assisted by Gustav Stjernberg at 17:06 into the third period.

The Storm increased the lead to 4-2 with 22 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Dane Dowiak, assisted by Graham Gamache .

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Buccaneers hosting the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena, and the Storm playing the Musketeers at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.