Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Tri-City Storm keep on winning and now have eight straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Tri-City Storm as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Des Moines Buccaneers, making it eight in a row. They won 4-2 over Des Moines.

img_500265751_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 11, 2023 10:45 PM

It was smooth sailing for the Tri-City Storm as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Des Moines Buccaneers, making it eight in a row. They won 4-2 over Des Moines.

The Storm took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from August Falloon . Kieran Cebrian assisted.

Dane Dowiak scored late in the second period, assisted by Trevor Connelly and Seth Constance .

The Storm increased the lead to 3-0, after only six seconds into the third period when Daimon Gardner found the back of the net, assisted by Cale Ashcroft .

Jak Vaarwerk narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Owen West .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buccaneers' Christian Kocsis narrowed the gap again, assisted by Gustav Stjernberg at 17:06 into the third period.

The Storm increased the lead to 4-2 with 22 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Dane Dowiak, assisted by Graham Gamache .

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Buccaneers hosting the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena, and the Storm playing the Musketeers at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
IMG_8277.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Phantoms pick up points, O’Connell commits to MSU and league announces playoff format
March 10, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ChicagoSteel_10212022_Nelson-007 (2).jpg
USHL
Jayden Perron earns second USHL weekly honor of the season; Trey Augustine and Sam Rinzel earn their first
March 07, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
SPORTS-NJSIAA-BANS-DEFENDING-CHAMPS-STAR-2-NJA.jpg
USHL
New Jersey high school team in championship after top player ruled out by playing in USHL
March 06, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Brian Bobal / nj.com