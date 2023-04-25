Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Tri-City Storm decide the game with four goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the road-team Sioux City Musketeers held out fine against the Tri-City Storm. Tri-City fought back in the third period and won the game 6-1.

img_500275584_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 11:01 AM

In the first two periods of the game, the road-team Sioux City Musketeers held out fine against the Tri-City Storm. Tri-City fought back in the third period and won the game 6-1.

The hosting Storm took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Graham Gamache . Tanner Adams assisted.

Kieran Cebrian scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Jake Richard and Seth Constance .

The Musketeers narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Ryan Conmy scored, assisted by Grant Slukynsky and Tyler Hotson .

The Storm increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third when Alex Bump found the back of the net, assisted by Graham Gamache and Philippe Blais-Savoie .

ADVERTISEMENT

Trevor Connelly increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Cale Ashcroft .

Graham Gamache increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Alex Bump and Trevor Connelly.

Graham Gamache increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Trevor Connelly.

Both teams were called for five penalties.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Tri-City at Viaero Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Patrick Rafferty Goal Celly vs. DSM April 24.JPG
USHL
Lincoln dominates Des Moines to open Clark Cup playoffs, three others grab 1-0 series lead
April 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Chicago Steel USHL Logo.jpg
USHL
Chicago tenders Shattuck St. Mary's forward Lukas Sawchyn for the 2023-24 season
April 24, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL POTW April 24.JPG
USHL
Youngstown's Pietila and Fowler, Sioux City's Slukynsky take home USHL's final regular-season weekly honors
April 24, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine