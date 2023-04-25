Tri-City Storm decide the game with four goals in third period
In the first two periods of the game, the road-team Sioux City Musketeers held out fine against the Tri-City Storm. Tri-City fought back in the third period and won the game 6-1.
The hosting Storm took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Graham Gamache . Tanner Adams assisted.
Kieran Cebrian scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Jake Richard and Seth Constance .
The Musketeers narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Ryan Conmy scored, assisted by Grant Slukynsky and Tyler Hotson .
The Storm increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third when Alex Bump found the back of the net, assisted by Graham Gamache and Philippe Blais-Savoie .
Trevor Connelly increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by Cale Ashcroft .
Graham Gamache increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Alex Bump and Trevor Connelly.
Graham Gamache increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Trevor Connelly.
Both teams were called for five penalties.
Next up:
The teams meet again on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Tri-City at Viaero Center.