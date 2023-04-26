Tri-City Storm clinch the series against Sioux City Musketeers

The 5-4 win at home sealed the series for the Tri-City Storm against the Sioux City Musketeers. The result means Tri-City won in 2-0 games.

Tri-City's Kieran Cebrian scored the game-winning goal.

The Storm started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Alex Bump scoring in the first minute, assisted by Graham Gamache .

The Musketeers tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Kaden Shahan scored, assisted by Dylan Godbout and Grant Slukynsky .

The Musketeers' Ben Poitras took the lead in the middle of the first period, assisted by Kaden Shahan and Dylan Godbout.

The Storm's Evan Werner tied the game 2-2 halfway through the first, assisted by Tanner Adams .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Storm led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Grant Slukynsky tied it up 4-4 in the third period, assisted by Tyler Hotson .

Kieran Cebrian took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Sebastian Tornqvist .