Tri-City Storm beat Sioux Falls Stampede in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Tri-City Storm won 3-2 on the road against the Sioux Falls Stampede on Sunday.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Graham Gamache . Kieran Cebrian assisted.

Tanner Adams scored early in the second period, assisted by Dane Dowiak and Jake Richard .

The Storm increased the lead to 3-0, after only 46 seconds into the third period when Dane Dowiak scored, assisted by Jake Richard and Sebastian Tornqvist .

Clint Levens narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Zack Sharp and Maddox Fleming .

The Stampede narrowed the gap again late into the third when Chris Pelosi found the back of the net, assisted by Evan Murr and Nick Ring .

Next up:

The Stampede are set to face Lincoln at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box, while the Storm face Waterloo at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center. Both games are scheduled for Friday.