Junior and Prospects USHL

Tri-City Storm beat Sioux Falls Stampede and continue winning run

The game between the Tri-City Storm and the Sioux Falls Stampede on Saturday finished 7-1. The result means Tri-City has six straight wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 04, 2023 10:15 PM

The game between the Tri-City Storm and the Sioux Falls Stampede on Saturday finished 7-1. The result means Tri-City has six straight wins.

The Storm took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from August Falloon . Kieran Cebrian and Evan Werner assisted.

The Stampede's Clint Levens tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Connor Pelc and Adam Zlnka .

The Storm took the lead with a goal from Samo Meritahti in the middle of the first, assisted by Artemi Nizameyev and Jacob Jeannette .

The Storm's Jake Richard increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Graham Gamache .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Storm led 7-1 going in to the third period.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Storm hosting the Buccaneers at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena and the Stampede visiting the Black Hawks at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
