Tri-City Storm beat Sioux Falls Stampede

The Tri-City Storm won their road game against the Sioux Falls Stampede on Friday, ending 6-3.

The Stampede started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Jaksen Panzer scoring in the first period, a goal assisted by Isaac Gordon.

The Storm tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Kieran Cebrian in the middle of the first period, assisted by Evan Werner.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Storm led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Storm increased the lead to 5-3 early into the third period when Ryan Smith netted one, assisted by Artemi Nizameyev and August Falloon.

Cale Ashcroft increased the lead to 6-3 late in the third, assisted by Graham Gamache and Evan Werner.

The Stampede were called for 11 penalties, while the Storm received five penalties.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Saturday with the Stampede hosting Lincoln at 6:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, and the Storm hosting Sioux City at Tyson Events Center.