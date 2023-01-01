Tri-City Storm beat Lincoln Stars

The Tri-City Storm won their home game against the Lincoln Stars on Saturday, ending 6-1.

The Storm's Nick Roukounakis increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Daimon Gardner .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Storm.

The Storm increased the lead to 5-1, after only two seconds into the third period when Shaun McEwen beat the goalie, assisted by Cam O'Neill .

Brock James increased the lead to 6-1 late into the third period, assisted by Daimon Gardner.

Next games:

The teams play again on Friday, with the Storm hosting Omaha at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center, and the Stars hosting Fargo at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.