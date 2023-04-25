Trailing in third period – Green Bay Gamblers win nevertheless

The road team Dubuque Fighting Saints held the grip before the third period to lead with 1-0 in the game. The Green Bay Gamblers, however, managed to turn the game around and win 4-1.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Owen Michaels . Max Montes and Ryan St. Louis assisted.

The Gamblers tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Raimonds Vitolins beat the goalie, assisted by Matthew DiMarsico and Artyom Levshunov .

Nicholas VanTassell took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Raimonds Vitolins.

The Gamblers increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.57 remaining of the third after a goal from Carter Rose .

The Gamblers increased the lead to 4-1 with 29 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Michael DeAngelo , assisted by Eli Sebastian and Bodie Nobes .

Next games:

The teams play again on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center.