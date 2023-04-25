Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Trailing in third period – Green Bay Gamblers win nevertheless

The road team Dubuque Fighting Saints held the grip before the third period to lead with 1-0 in the game. The Green Bay Gamblers, however, managed to turn the game around and win 4-1.

img_500275581_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 11:01 AM

The road team Dubuque Fighting Saints held the grip before the third period to lead with 1-0 in the game. The Green Bay Gamblers, however, managed to turn the game around and win 4-1.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Owen Michaels . Max Montes and Ryan St. Louis assisted.

The Gamblers tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Raimonds Vitolins beat the goalie, assisted by Matthew DiMarsico and Artyom Levshunov .

Nicholas VanTassell took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Raimonds Vitolins.

The Gamblers increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.57 remaining of the third after a goal from Carter Rose .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gamblers increased the lead to 4-1 with 29 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Michael DeAngelo , assisted by Eli Sebastian and Bodie Nobes .

Next games:

The teams play again on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Patrick Rafferty Goal Celly vs. DSM April 24.JPG
USHL
Lincoln dominates Des Moines to open Clark Cup playoffs, three others grab 1-0 series lead
April 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Chicago Steel USHL Logo.jpg
USHL
Chicago tenders Shattuck St. Mary's forward Lukas Sawchyn for the 2023-24 season
April 24, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL POTW April 24.JPG
USHL
Youngstown's Pietila and Fowler, Sioux City's Slukynsky take home USHL's final regular-season weekly honors
April 24, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine