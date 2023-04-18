The heart of the Storm and the man behind the wheel; Tri-City bus driver spends his final season on the road

KEARNEY, Neb. — Bob Haller knows the USHL like the back of his hand. Whether it’s the stretches of I-80 and I-29 or the players on the ice, Haller’s winters have been spent navigating the Midwest and consumed by the Tri-City Storm over the past 23 seasons.

Although players and coaches come and go over the years, one constant has remained since the Storm first took the ice in 2000 — the person behind the wheel.

“Bobbo is the best. He’s truly the best and he’s the heart and soul of our organization,” said Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen. “He literally lives, breathes and sleeps Tri-City Storm hockey and he’s sacrificed so much time over the years for this organization.

“I can’t even put into words how appreciative we are of his time and everything he and his family have done for the Tri-City Storm over the years. He cares so much about the guys and he’s so emotionally invested in this organization.”

“Bob is an outstanding person and he's the best bus driver I've had in over 30 years. And he's honestly the best person you could ask for in that position,” added former Tri-City head coach Bliss Littler, who coached from 2003-08. “He completely gets it and he's not just a bus driver, he is part of the team. He cares about everyone and you always knew you were safe with him. He's a complete pro.”

These kids are 60 years younger than me but they keep me young, and that’s one of the things that has kept me going. Bob Haller

Haller, 81, grew up in Lincoln and spent his summers working on the farm and cleaning out cattle trailers in Litchfield, Nebraska. It’s where he got his first exposure to heavy equipment and driving oversized vehicles, which he drove before he ever got behind the wheel of a car.

He started driving cattle at 18 in Nebraska and started driving buses in 1965. He was 23 at the time.

Haller also worked in insurance from 1980 until 2013 but has been driving full-time since.

“I was at the Nebraska State Fair in 1965 and saw a few Continental Trailways buses sitting there, so I called to see if they ever needed any extra drivers,” he said. “I was teaching school in the small town of Ceresco at the time and three days after school was out I was heading to Washington, D.C., for a three-week trip.

“I had never been east of the Missouri River before that in my life but drove that first trip and I guess you could say the rest is history.”

Fast forward to today and time is winding down on Haller’s 23rd and final season driving the Storm. He decided this would be his final season last spring.

However, his swan song has featured a different look as his wife, Jan, shattered her femur on Super Bowl Sunday. Haller hasn’t been behind the wheel the last two months as he’s stayed home at her side.

He last drove the team the weekend of Feb. 3 and 4 but is hoping to return during the playoffs, assuming Tri-City advances past the first round.

He’s continued to be a fixture at home games this season and make no mistake, he’s kept close tabs on the team throughout the second half.

“The guys adore Bobbo,” Noreen said. “The players, the coaches, the support staff, the front office — everyone. He’s such an important piece of our organization and it means so much to him. Bob’s been here longer than all of us and he’s helped build what all of us walked into.

“So if there’s anyone who knows and appreciates the history of the Tri-City Storm, it’s Bob. He’s seen it through the good times, he’s seen it through the bad times, and he’s been there every step of the way.”

Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen talks to his team during a timeout earlier this season in Omaha. “I remember we lost a game in Sioux Falls a few years ago and nobody was talking on the bus after,” Noreen said. “So we get on the road and Bob has the loudest ringtone you’ve ever heard, and it’s Jan calling. The bus is dead silent and she asks how we played, and he goes, ‘ah, we sucked tonight,’ and everybody just kind of smiles and starts laughing. It’s those moments that you’ll look back on and smile and cherish.” Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Haller had no hockey background before the Storm entered the picture, especially growing up in central Nebraska.

He admits he was bullish the USHL would work in markets such as Lincoln or Kearney. But when he found out Kearney was getting a team, he immediately requested to be the man behind the wheel.

Haller quipped he can tell you anything about hockey now, although he’s never played the sport.

He’s become a walking encyclopedia of the Storm and the league too, rattling off former players at ease and sharing memories of seemingly every one of his 23 seasons — from an 11-win 2008-2009 season to a Clark Cup in 2016, and last year’s 98-point season and Anderson Cup.

“This organization means so much to me and I’m still in touch with people from the first couple seasons on a daily basis,” Haller said. “One of the reasons I’m quitting is that I’m getting older. I’m 81 — I don’t feel 81, I don’t think I look 81 and I certainly don’t act 81. But it’s always amazed me how I’ve been able to form and maintain relationships with so many guys.

“These kids are 60 years younger than me but they keep me young, and that’s one of the things that has kept me going. I don’t think in any other situation an 81-year-old could have this type of bond with a 16-year-old.”

Bob Haller (back left) pictured with the 2021-22 Tri-City Storm. One of Haller’s favorite things to do every spring is watch former Storm and USHL players in the NHL Playoffs. “I’ll be watching the playoffs and telling my wife that kid played for us, or that kid played for Omaha, or I watched that kid in Waterloo,” Haller said. “And she’ll stop and look at me and say you remember that but you can’t remember to bring home a loaf of bread from the store. But it's great to watch these kids grow up and play on that stage." Contributed / Tri-City Storm

They’ve kept him young and they’ve kept him entertained.

“You get to see these kids grow up here and I literally get a front-row seat to it,” he said. “It’s so gratifying seeing the amount of kids that played here that are now in the NHL and it’s amazing to think I was watching them here in the USHL just a few years ago.”

“You spend a ton of time on the road in this league, especially us being the furthest west team,” Noreen added. “Obviously it’s nice he cares about the results and how the team is doing but more importantly, you have someone who cares about the kids and everyone’s safety.

“We know we’re in good hands on every trip and we also know we’re in for a bunch of smiles and laughs too.”

The logo on the outside of the bus has changed over the years from Eppley Express to Navigator (2008-present). But the person in the driver's seat hasn't.

It’s still tough for Haller to think he won’t be on the road next winter and be around the group.

He estimates he’s spent roughly 20,000 miles on the road during a traditional USHL season, ranging from trips within the Western Conference to the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh. Along with a variety of other responsibilities on the road – morning skates, team meals, movies, activities, the list goes on.

Even at the start of this season he was driving the team to Lincoln for practice every day due to ice issues and construction at the Viaero Center.

Bob Haller (middle) pictured with his wife, Jan, former Tri-City defenseman Tory Dello and Dello's billets, Dave and Shari Jorgensen. “I had two daughters and I never had a son, but I consider those 23 kids on the roster every year to be my sons,” Haller said. “So I feel extremely responsible when I have them out on the road. And at the same time, I have a lot of pride and get excited when they do something on the ice as if they’re one of my own.” Contributed / Tri-City Storm

Haller isn’t sure what the future holds. At 81, he’s looking forward to spending time with his wife and family, including his daughters, Lisa and Lori.

Haller joked he’ll have to try and remain with the organization as a radio analyst or an assistant GM as he’s not sure how he’ll handle being a fan.

Make no mistake, ‘Bobbo’ has made many fans himself over his 23 years too.

Whether he’s behind the wheel or not, he’s truly become the heart and soul of the Tri-City organization.

“Every once in a while I’ll have a 'what the hell am I doing' moment and it’s usually if I’m out on the road in the middle of the night going through a blizzard with a bus full of kids,” Haller said. “But I would say in the 23 years I’ve done this, I’ve maybe pulled the plug six or seven times and gotten off the road. Which is pretty amazing considering it’s a winter sport and the part of the country the games are played in. And I’ve loved every second of this.

“I’ve met so many good people over the years and formed so many good memories and relationships. I’m just very fortunate and I wouldn’t trade this job for the world.”