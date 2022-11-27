Team USA wins on the road against Youngstown Phantoms
A close game saw Team USA just edge out the Youngstown Phantoms on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.
The Phantoms started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Kenta Isogai scoring in the first minute, a goal assisted by Andrew Strathmann and Hunter Price.
Kamil Bednarik scored in the second period, assisted by Noah LaPointe.
Late into the second period, the Team USA made it 2-1 with a goal from Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen.
Kristian Epperson increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period.
Shane Lachance narrowed the gap to 3-2 just one minute later, assisted by Andrew Strathmann.
Next games:
The Phantoms travel to Green Bay on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Bill Gray's Regional IcePlex. The Team USA will face Madison on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.