Team USA wins on the road against Youngstown Phantoms

A close game saw Team USA just edge out the Youngstown Phantoms on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

The Phantoms started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Kenta Isogai scoring in the first minute, a goal assisted by Andrew Strathmann and Hunter Price.

Kamil Bednarik scored in the second period, assisted by Noah LaPointe.

Late into the second period, the Team USA made it 2-1 with a goal from Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen.

Kristian Epperson increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period.

Shane Lachance narrowed the gap to 3-2 just one minute later, assisted by Andrew Strathmann.

Next games:

The Phantoms travel to Green Bay on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Bill Gray's Regional IcePlex. The Team USA will face Madison on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.