Team USA wins on the road against Dubuque Fighting Saints

Team USA won when it visited the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday. The final score was 8-2.

The visiting Team USA started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Beckett Hendrickson scoring in the first period, assisted by Will Vote.

The Fighting Saints tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Jayden Jubenvill halfway through the first period, assisted by Riley Stuart .

The Team USA scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

The Team USA increased the lead to 6-2 early into the third period when Salvatore Guzzo netted one, assisted by Charlie Cerrato.

Will Vote increased the lead to 7-2 five minutes later, assisted by Gabe Perreault.

Alex Weiermair increased the lead to 8-2 two minutes later.

Next games:

The Fighting Saints travel to Waterloo on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena. The Team USA will face Muskegon on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.