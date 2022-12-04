Team USA wins at home against Madison Capitols

Team USA won when it visited the Madison Capitols on Friday. The final score was 4-2.

The Team USA took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Cole Eiserman. James Hagens and Cole Hutson assisted.

Christian Humphreys scored midway through the second period, assisted by Noah LaPointe and Teddy Stiga.

Nathan Lewis narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Quinn Finley and Miko Matikka .

Max Plante increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Logan Hensler and Lucas Van Vliet.

Miko Matikka narrowed the gap to 3-2 six minutes later, assisted by Brendan Lamb .

The Team USA increased the lead to 4-2 with 16 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Brendan McMorrow, assisted by James Hagens.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.