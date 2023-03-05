Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Team USA wins 3-2 on the road against Green Bay Gamblers

Team USA claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Green Bay Gamblers on Saturday. The team won 3-2 at Resch Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 04, 2023 10:15 PM

Team USA claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Green Bay Gamblers on Saturday. The team won 3-2 at Resch Center.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 56 seconds into the second period, the Gamblers took the lead when Bodie Nobes found the back of the net assisted by Matthew DiMarsico and Raimonds Vitolins .

The Team USA tied the score 1-1 early when Beckett Hendrickson beat the goalie, assisted by Will Smith and Zeev Buium.

The Team USA made it 2-1 late when Ryan Leonard netted one, assisted by Oliver Moore.

The Team USA increased the lead to 3-1 in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Oliver Moore, assisted by Cole Hutson.

Eli Sebastian narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period.

Both teams were called for eight penalties.

Next up:

The Team USA plays against Madison on Friday at 9:05 a.m. CST at Covelli Centre. The Gamblers will face Youngstown on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena.

