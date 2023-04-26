Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Team USA ties series winning over Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Team USA tied the series against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders after a 6-4 win at home. The series is now tied at 1-1 and the next game will be the decider.

Today at 2:45 AM

The Team USA took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Austin Baker. Charlie Cerrato and EJ Emery assisted.

The RoughRiders tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Jacob Kraft netted one, assisted by Ryan Walsh and Eric Pohlkamp .

The RoughRiders made it 2-1 six minutes into the period when Ryan Walsh found the back of the net, assisted by Dylan Hryckowian .

Team USA's Brodie Ziemer tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Kamil Bednarik and Logan Hensler assisted.

The Team USA took the lead within the first minute when Brendan McMorrow beat the goalie, assisted by Lucas Van Vliet and Kristian Epperson.

Brendan McMorrow increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen and Nathan Tobey.

Jack Musa narrowed the gap to 4-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Joel Kjellberg and Andy Moore .

Ryan Walsh tied it up 4-4 one minute later, assisted by Dylan Hryckowian.

Kristian Epperson took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Lucas Van Vliet.

The Team USA increased the lead to 6-4 with 29 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Charlie Cerrato, assisted by Brendan McMorrow.

Next games:

The teams play each other again for Game 3 on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.

