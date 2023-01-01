Team USA scores twice in the third to beat Muskegon Lumberjacks

Team USA defeated Muskegon Lumberjacks 7-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Team USA pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The hosting Lumberjacks opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Ethan Fredericks scoring in the first period, goal assisted by David Hymovitch and Jacob Terpstra .

The Team USA's Christian Humphreys tied the game late into the first period, assisted by Kristian Epperson and John Whipple.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

The Team USA took the lead, after only 17 seconds into the third period when Austin Baker scored, assisted by Max Plante.

Brodie Ziemer increased the lead to 5-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Noah LaPointe.

Cole Hutson increased the lead to 6-3 four minutes later.

Brodie Ziemer increased the lead to 7-3 one minute later, assisted by Noah LaPointe and EJ Emery.

Next up:

On Friday, the Lumberjacks will host the Steel at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena and the Team USA will play against the Phantoms at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.