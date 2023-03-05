Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Team USA score and win with four goals in third period

The road-team Youngstown Phantoms were still very much in the game and winning against Team USA before the third period in the matchup. But then, Team USA made an effort and fought back to win by 6-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 04, 2023 10:21 PM

The Phantoms took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Andon Cerbone . Matthew Perkins assisted.

The Team USA tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Charlie Cerrato beat the goalie, assisted by Brendan McMorrow.

The Team USA made it 2-1 midway through when Kristian Epperson found the back of the net, assisted by Max Plante and Logan Hensler.

Sam Laurila increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kristian Epperson.

Christian Humphreys increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later.

Brodie Ziemer increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Kamil Bednarik.

Two minutes later, Kristian Epperson scored again, assisted by Kamil Bednarik and Max Plante.

Next games:

The Phantoms play against Green Bay on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center. The Team USA will face Green Bay on Saturday at 9:05 a.m. CST at Covelli Centre.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
