Junior and Prospects USHL

Team USA grabs extra point vs. Green Bay Gamblers in overtime

Team USA and the visiting Green Bay Gamblers tied 1-1 in regulation on Saturday. Team USA beat Green Bay in overtime 2-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:30 PM

Team USA and the visiting Green Bay Gamblers tied 1-1 in regulation on Saturday. Team USA beat Green Bay in overtime 2-1.

Team USA's Brodie Ziemer scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Gamblers took the lead when Artyom Levshunov scored assisted by Nicholas VanTassell and Raimonds Vitolins .

Team USA's Christian Humphreys tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1. Noah LaPointe and Logan Hensler assisted.

In overtime, it took 3:02 before Brodie Ziemer scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Charlie Cerrato and John Whipple.

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Team USA hosting the Phantoms at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre, and the Gamblers playing the Capitols at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena.

