Team USA grabs extra point vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints in overtime

Team USA and the visiting Dubuque Fighting Saints tied 3-3 in regulation on Saturday. Team USA beat Dubuque in overtime 4-3.

Team USA's Will Smith scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Team USA took the lead when Kai Janviriya scored the first goal assisted by Gabe Perreault and Will Smith.

Midway through, Will Smith scored a goal, assisted by Gabe Perreault and Ryan Leonard, making the score 2-0.

Fighting Saints' Brayden Morrison tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Ryan St. Louis assisted.

The Fighting Saints made it 2-2 with a goal from Max Montes .

Will Smith took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Ryan Fine and Gabe Perreault.

The Fighting Saints tied the score 3-3 with 01.44 remaining of the third after a goal from Nils Juntorp , assisted by Ryan St. Louis and Oliver Moberg .

In overtime, it took 4:09 before Will Smith scored the game-winner for the home team.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Team USA.

Next up:

The Team USA plays Chicago away on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena. The Fighting Saints will face Waterloo at home on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.