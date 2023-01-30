Team USA grabs extra point vs. Chicago Steel in overtime

Team USA and the visiting Chicago Steel tied 4-4 in regulation on Sunday. Team USA beat Chicago in overtime 5-4.

Team USA's Cole Eiserman scored the game-winning goal.

The Team USA opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Shane Vansaghi scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Cole Eiserman and Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen.

The Team USA's Sam Laurila increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by John Whipple and James Hagens.

The Team USA's Cole Hutson increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Kristian Epperson and Brodie Ziemer.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Team USA.

The Steel's Mack Celebrini narrowed the gap again, assisted by Nicholas Moldenhauer at 11:43 into the third period.

The Steel narrowed the gap again late into the third period when Michael Emerson scored, assisted by Hunter Hady .

Mack Celebrini tied it up 4-4 one minute later, assisted by Nicholas Moldenhauer. The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Cole Eiserman scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by James Hagens.

With this win the Team USA has five straight victories.

Next up:

The Team USA hosts Madison on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena. The Steel host Cedar Rapids to play the RoughRiders on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.