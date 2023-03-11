Team USA digs deep in the third to win against Madison Capitols

The Madison Capitols and visiting Team USA were tied going into the third, but Team USA pulled away for a 8-5 victory in game action.

The hosting Capitols took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Matt McGroarty . William Felicio and Jack Brandt assisted.

The Team USA tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Will Vote scored, assisted by Drew Fortescue and Beckett Hendrickson.

The Team USA's James Hagens took the lead late into the first, assisted by Cole Eiserman and Drew Fortescue.

Matt McGroarty scored late in the second period, assisted by Landen Gunderson and William Felicio.

The Team USA took the lead within the first minute when Ryan Leonard found the back of the net, assisted by Gabe Perreault and Will Smith.

The Team USA increased the lead to 4-2, after only 44 seconds into the third period when Danny Nelson netted one, assisted by Cole Eiserman.

The Team USA increased the lead to 5-2 early into the third period when Salvatore Guzzo scored, assisted by Will Vote and Paul Fischer.

The Capitols narrowed the gap to 5-3 early in the third when Andrew Kuzma beat the goalie, assisted by Jack Brandt and William Felicio.

Cole Eiserman increased the lead to 6-3 two minutes later, assisted by James Hagens and Aram Minnetian.

Ryan Fine increased the lead to 7-3 one minute later, assisted by Beckett Hendrickson and Zeev Buium.

James Hagens increased the lead to 8-3 four minutes later, assisted by Paul Fischer.

William Felicio narrowed the gap to 8-4 two minutes later, assisted by Ethan Elias and Thomas Weis.

The Capitols narrowed the gap again with a minute left into the third when Ethan Elias scored, assisted by Jordan Gudridge and Max Nagel .

The Team USA has now won four games in a row.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Madison at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena.