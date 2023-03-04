Team USA digs deep in the third to win against Green Bay Gamblers
The Green Bay Gamblers and visiting Team USA were tied going into the third, but Team USA pulled away for a 6-3 victory in game action.
The Team USA took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from James Hagens. Oliver Moore assisted.
The Gamblers tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Barrett Hall scored, assisted by Jimmy Clark and Austin Oravetz .
The Gamblers' Raimonds Vitolins took the lead in the first period, assisted by Barrett Hall and Jimmy Clark.
The Team USA's Gabe Perreault tied the game 2-2 in the middle of the first, assisted by Will Smith and Ryan Leonard.
The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.
The Team USA took the lead early into the third period when Zeev Buium beat the goalie, assisted by Gabe Perreault.
Gabe Perreault increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Will Smith.
Will Smith increased the lead to 6-3 late into the third assisted by Aram Minnetian.
Next games:
On Saturday the Gamblers will play at home against the Team USA at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center, while the Team USA will face the Phantoms home at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.