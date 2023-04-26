Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Team USA digs deep in the third to win against Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Team USA and the visiting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders were tied going into the third, but Team USA pulled away for a 6-4 victory in game action.

img_500275649_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:41 PM

Team USA and the visiting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders were tied going into the third, but Team USA pulled away for a 6-4 victory in game action.

The Team USA took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Austin Baker. Charlie Cerrato and EJ Emery assisted.

The RoughRiders tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Jacob Kraft netted one, assisted by Ryan Walsh and Eric Pohlkamp .

The RoughRiders made it 2-1 six minutes into the period when Ryan Walsh found the back of the net, assisted by Dylan Hryckowian .

Team USA's Brodie Ziemer tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Kamil Bednarik and Logan Hensler assisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Team USA took the lead within the first minute when Brendan McMorrow beat the goalie, assisted by Lucas Van Vliet and Kristian Epperson.

Brendan McMorrow increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen and Nathan Tobey.

Jack Musa narrowed the gap to 4-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Joel Kjellberg and Andy Moore .

Ryan Walsh tied it up 4-4 one minute later, assisted by Dylan Hryckowian.

Kristian Epperson took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Lucas Van Vliet.

The Team USA increased the lead to 6-4 with 29 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Charlie Cerrato, assisted by Brendan McMorrow.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Patrick Rafferty Goal Celly vs. DSM April 24.JPG
USHL
Lincoln dominates Des Moines to open Clark Cup playoffs, three others grab 1-0 series lead
April 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Chicago Steel USHL Logo.jpg
USHL
Chicago tenders Shattuck St. Mary's forward Lukas Sawchyn for the 2023-24 season
April 24, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
USHL POTW April 24.JPG
USHL
Youngstown's Pietila and Fowler, Sioux City's Slukynsky take home USHL's final regular-season weekly honors
April 24, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine