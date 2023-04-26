Team USA digs deep in the third to win against Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Team USA and the visiting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders were tied going into the third, but Team USA pulled away for a 6-4 victory in game action.

The Team USA took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Austin Baker. Charlie Cerrato and EJ Emery assisted.

The RoughRiders tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Jacob Kraft netted one, assisted by Ryan Walsh and Eric Pohlkamp .

The RoughRiders made it 2-1 six minutes into the period when Ryan Walsh found the back of the net, assisted by Dylan Hryckowian .

Team USA's Brodie Ziemer tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Kamil Bednarik and Logan Hensler assisted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Team USA took the lead within the first minute when Brendan McMorrow beat the goalie, assisted by Lucas Van Vliet and Kristian Epperson.

Brendan McMorrow increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen and Nathan Tobey.

Jack Musa narrowed the gap to 4-3 nine minutes later, assisted by Joel Kjellberg and Andy Moore .

Ryan Walsh tied it up 4-4 one minute later, assisted by Dylan Hryckowian.

Kristian Epperson took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Lucas Van Vliet.

The Team USA increased the lead to 6-4 with 29 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Charlie Cerrato, assisted by Brendan McMorrow.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.