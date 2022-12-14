Team USA decides the game with five goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the road-team Muskegon Lumberjacks held out fine against Team USA. Team USA fought back in the third period and won the game 7-2.

The hosting Team USA took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ryan Fine. Charlie Cerrato and Beckett Hendrickson assisted.

The Lumberjacks tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when William Hughes scored, assisted by Matthew Morden and David Hymovitch .

Team USA's Gabe Perreault tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 2-1. Will Vote and Oliver Moore assisted.

The Team USA increased the lead to 3-1, after only 29 seconds into the third period when Oliver Moore beat the goalie, assisted by Gabe Perreault and Kai Janviriya.

Will Vote increased the lead to 4-1 six minutes later, assisted by Danny Nelson and Gabe Perreault.

Matvei Gridin narrowed the gap to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by George Fegaras .

Gabe Perreault increased the lead to 5-2 six minutes later, assisted by Brady Cleveland and Oliver Moore.

Will Vote increased the lead to 6-2 only seconds later, assisted by Stone Rolston and Salvatore Guzzo.

One minute later, Beckett Hendrickson scored, assisted by Charlie Cerrato.

Next games:

On Friday the Team USA will play on the road against the RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena, while the Lumberjacks will face the Phantoms road at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.