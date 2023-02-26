Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Team USA beats Muskegon Lumberjacks – Cerrato scores 2

Team USA won against the hosting Muskegon Lumberjacks 5-1 on Saturday.

img_500260514_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 10:00 PM

The Team USA took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Brendan McMorrow. Christian Humphreys assisted.

Charlie Cerrato increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Austin Burnevik.

Austin Burnevik increased the lead to 3-0 one minute later, assisted by Charlie Cerrato.

Charlie Cerrato increased the lead to 4-0 seven minutes later.

The Lumberjacks narrowed the gap to 4-1 with 01.42 remaining of the third after a goal from Easton Young , assisted by Luke Buss .

The Team USA increased the lead to 5-1 with 57 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Teddy Stiga.

Coming up:

The Lumberjacks host the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the next game at home on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena. The same day, the Team USA will host the Phantoms at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
