Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Team USA beats Madison Capitols in shootout on the road

Team USA hosted Team USA in a hard-fought and hotly contested game. After 60 minutes of play with the score still tied, Team USA finally sealed the deal in the shootout, winning 5-4.

img_500271215_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 7:06 PM

Team USA hosted Team USA in a hard-fought and hotly contested game. After 60 minutes of play with the score still tied, Team USA finally sealed the deal in the shootout, winning 5-4.

Next up:

The Capitols host the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena. The Team USA will face Chicago on the road on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Trevor Connelly Tri-City.JPG
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Storm sweep Stampede, Stars continue to impress and Steel explode for 13 goals against NTDP
April 02, 2023 07:03 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Antonio Fernandez Lincoln Stars 1.JPG
USHL
Lincoln's Antonio Fernandez continues to shine in his second USHL season and produce offensively
April 01, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Des Moines Goal at Omaha.JPG
USHL
Stars overtake Waterloo, Storm clinch playoff spot and Bucs start weekend strong
April 01, 2023 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine