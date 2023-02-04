Team USA beats Madison Capitols and continues winning run

The game between Team USA and the Madison Capitols on Friday finished 7-2. The result means Team USA has seven straight wins.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Brodie Ziemer. EJ Emery and Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Team USA led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Team USA increased the lead to 5-1 within the first minute of the third period when Kamil Bednarik found the back of the net, assisted by Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen and Nick Kempf.

John Whipple increased the lead to 6-1 late into the third, assisted by Brodie Ziemer and Kristian Epperson.

The Capitols narrowed the gap to 6-2 with 02.00 remaining of the third after a goal from Peter Cisar , assisted by Brendan Lamb and William Felicio .

The Team USA increased the lead to 7-2 with 23 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Teddy Stiga, assisted by Christian Humphreys and EJ Emery.

Coming up:

The Team USA travels to Chicago on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena. The Capitols visit Muskegon to play the Lumberjacks on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice.