Team USA beat Muskegon Lumberjacks

Team USA won its road game against the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Saturday, ending 7-4.

The Team USA took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Gabe Perreault. Ryan Leonard assisted.

The Team USA's Gabe Perreault increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Ryan Leonard and Will Smith.

The Team USA increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Ryan Leonard in the middle of the first, assisted by Gabe Perreault.

The Lumberjacks narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the first when Nathan McBrayer scored, assisted by George Fegaras .

The second period ended with a 6-3 lead for the Team USA.

Jake Richard narrowed the gap to 6-4 late into the third period, assisted by Owen Mehlenbacher and Ethan Whitcomb .

The Team USA increased the lead to 7-4 with 01.29 remaining of the third after a goal from Will Smith, assisted by Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault.

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Lumberjacks hosting the RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena, and the Team USA playing the Fighting Saints at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.