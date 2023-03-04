Svoboda strikes twice as Youngstown Phantoms beat Team USA

The Youngstown Phantoms defeated hosting Team USA 7-1 on Friday.

The Phantoms started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Brandon Svoboda scoring in the first period, assisted by Kenta Isogai .

The Phantoms increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Brandon Svoboda late into the first period, assisted by Kenta Isogai and Jacob Fowler .

Tomas Machu scored midway through the second period, assisted by Matthew Perkins and Andon Cerbone .

The Phantoms made it 4-0 with a goal from Kenta Isogai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phantoms increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Jake Rozzi beat the goalie, assisted by Matthew Perkins and Chase Pietila .

The Phantoms increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third when William Whitelaw scored, assisted by Martin Misiak and Kenta Isogai.

Logan Hensler narrowed the gap to 6-1 late in the third, assisted by Kristian Epperson and Charlie Cerrato.

The Phantoms increased the lead to 7-1 with one second remaining of the third after a goal from Andon Cerbone, assisted by Brandon Svoboda.

Coming up:

The Phantoms play against Team USA on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center. The Team USA will face Green Bay on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.