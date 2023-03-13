Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Struggling Madison Capitols fire top coaches; former NHL defenseman Tom Gilbert named interim coach

Capitols relieve head coach Corey Leivermann and his staff of their duties. Tom Gilbert, Dominic Zombo and Ryan Galt take over behind Madison bench

Madison Capitols USHL Logo.jpg
The Madison Capitols currently own the USHL's worst record at 11-34-2-1. Madison relieved head coach Corey Leivermann and two of his assistants of their duties Monday morning.
CONTRIBUTED LOGO
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
March 13, 2023 05:15 PM

MADISON — The Madison Capitols announced a series of coaching changes Monday morning, including the firing of head coach and general manager Corey Leivermann.

Associate head coach Gaven Bickford and assistant coach Ross Kovacs were also relieved of their coaching duties.

"This is a very difficult decision to make," Madison Capitols president Andrew Joudrey said in a statement. "Corey is a quality person, has worked hard, and is a good hockey coach. We thank him, Gaven, and Ross for their dedication and service to the Capitols organization.

"However, we feel it is necessary for this change to be made in order for our organization to get pointed back in the right direction. The development of our players is our number-one priority, and we believe a new voice is needed to ensure our players develop to the utmost of their ability."

In the interim, former NHL defenseman Tom Gilbert will take over behind the bench. A veteran of 655 NHL games and a national champion at Wisconsin, Gilbert was Madison’s director of player development.

It’s been a rough season in Wisconsin’s capital city as Madison owns the USHL’s worst record (11-34-2-1) and the Capitols are well out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture — 20 points behind Muskegon.

Madison got off to a slow start in the fall and traded away its top three forwards in January in Miko Matikka, Quinn Finley and Jack Musa. The slow start continued and the Captiols have won just two of their last 15 games.

797633A1-CAE3-42EB-ACE7-3B06BA1A97B0.jpeg
USHL
Capitols execute another major trade; Madison sends Miko Matikka to Waterloo
Two days after trading Quinn Finley to Chicago, the Capitols traded away another NHL pick in Arizona prospect Miko Matikka
January 15, 2023 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Madison reached the Clark Cup Finals last spring before ultimately falling short against Sioux City. Leivermann was an associate head coach on last year’s squad and was named Madison's head coach in June.

However, last spring's success never translated to this year's group.

"This is not a happy day for us, but we are committed to developing our players and getting our organization back to a Clark Cup-contending caliber of hockey,” Joudrey said. “We welcome the challenge of working with this group of players to finish this season on a strong note and diligently prepare for the 2023-24 season.”

Former Nebraska-Omaha forwards Dominic Zombo and Ryan Galt will also join Gilbert on the Madison bench as assistant coaches.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Jaksen Panzer USHL POTW.JPG
USHL
UND commit Jaksen Panzer highlights USHL Players of the Week with four goals, six points for Sioux Falls
Panzer racks up six points in three games while Cedar Rapids goaltender Sam Scopa records his first USHL shutout
March 13, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
IMG_8277.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Phantoms pick up points, O’Connell commits to MSU and league announces playoff format
Forward Gavin O’Connell becomes Waterloo’s latest Michigan State commit while the USHL announces playoff format and suspensions
March 10, 2023 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ChicagoSteel_10212022_Nelson-007 (2).jpg
USHL
Jayden Perron earns second USHL weekly honor of the season; Trey Augustine and Sam Rinzel earn their first
UND commit Jayden Perron headlines USHL Players of the Week after nine-point showing for the Chicago Steel
March 07, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
SPORTS-NJSIAA-BANS-DEFENDING-CHAMPS-STAR-2-NJA.jpg
USHL
New Jersey high school team in championship after top player ruled out by playing in USHL
The committee upheld a ruling that Egor Barabanov didn’t play in 50% of the team’s games, a requirement for player postseason eligibility in ice hockey. He had a 10-game stint with Sioux Falls.
March 06, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Brian Bobal / nj.com
DSC02016.JPG
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Force extend point streak to 13, Storm win sixth straight and Celebrini nets No. 40
Fargo continues its dominance atop the Western Conference while Macklin Celebrini becomes the first U17 player to ever net 40 USHL goals
March 06, 2023 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ushl logo gif v2.gif
USHL
USHL commissioner Bill Robertson won't seek another contract
The contract for Robertson, who joined the USHL in July 2021, expires June 30.
March 03, 2023 01:53 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
USHL DES MOINES BUCCANEERS.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook; Dubuque defeats Chicago, Gamblers tender Lev Katzin and trade deadline now in rearview mirror
Fighting Saints improve to 3-0 against Chicago, Gamblers tender promising center and trio of teams bolster their roster before Monday's trade deadline
March 02, 2023 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_106.jpg
USHL
USHL Power Rankings for March 1: Teams gear up for stretch run as calendar flips to March
Top three teams remain the same while the Buccaneers and Storm among biggest risers
March 01, 2023 05:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Zam Plante Chicago Steel-1600x900.jpg
USHL
Fargo Force acquire UMD commit Zam Plante from Chicago
Force add another offensive weapon in deadline day deal with Chicago
February 28, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Charlie Lurie Omaha.JPG
USHL
Omaha Lancers send leading scorer Charlie Lurie to Cedar Rapids
Nebraska-Omaha commit Charlie Lurie traded for third time in his USHL career
February 28, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Zombo was the head coach for the Madison Capitols U18 AAA team while Galt, an Omaha native, was an assistant for that club.

Madison will host Cedar Rapids on Friday night before playing at Cedar Rapids and Chicago on Saturday and Sunday.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
