Strong third period wins it for Sioux City Musketeers against Fargo Force

A tight game between the home-team Sioux City Musketeers and the visiting Fargo Force wasn't settled until the third period, when Sioux City scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-2.

Sioux City's Ryan Conmy scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Ty Hanson . Tyler Hotson assisted.

The Musketeers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Tyler Hotson late into the first period, assisted by Ben Doran and Max Strand .

The Force narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the second period when Brasen Boser scored, assisted by Anthony Menghini .

Girts Silkalns then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-2. Harper Bentz assisted.

Ryan Conmy took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Grant Slukynsky .

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Musketeers face Sioux Falls at 6:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center and the Force take on Omaha on the road at 6:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.