Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Strong third period wins it for Omaha Lancers against Sioux City Musketeers

A tight game between the home-team Sioux City Musketeers and the visiting Omaha Lancers wasn't settled until the third period, when Omaha scored the game-winning goal, ending it 5-3.

img_500275230_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:08 PM

A tight game between the home-team Sioux City Musketeers and the visiting Omaha Lancers wasn't settled until the third period, when Omaha scored the game-winning goal, ending it 5-3.

The Musketeers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Max Strand . Kaden Shahan and Jakub Kopecky assisted.

The Lancers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Reese Laubach late into the first, assisted by Matthew Romer and Luke Baker .

Reese Laubach took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Drew Montgomery and Matthew Romer.

Kyle Rohrer tied the game 2-2 one minute later, assisted by Ryan Conmy and Grant Slukynsky .

ADVERTISEMENT

Griffin Jurecki took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Will Diamond and Ryan Kusler .

Grant Slukynsky tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Conmy and Cole Longacre .

Reese Laubach took the lead one minute later, assisted by Matthew Romer and Adam Cardona .

The Lancers increased the lead to 5-3 with 43 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Nick Pierre , assisted by Drew Montgomery.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
DSCN9184.JPG
USHL
Former USHL champion Fargo Force finally gets its hands on another trophy for the first time
April 22, 2023 02:58 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
USHL DES MOINES BUCCANEERS.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook: Force chase Anderson Cup while Bucs, Stampede battle for playoff spot with one weekend to go
April 20, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Pohlkamp CR.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Bucs and Stars sweep, pair of teams clinch playoff spots and Force close in on Anderson Cup
April 18, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine