Strong third period wins it for Omaha Lancers against Sioux City Musketeers

A tight game between the home-team Sioux City Musketeers and the visiting Omaha Lancers wasn't settled until the third period, when Omaha scored the game-winning goal, ending it 5-3.

The Musketeers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Max Strand . Kaden Shahan and Jakub Kopecky assisted.

The Lancers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Reese Laubach late into the first, assisted by Matthew Romer and Luke Baker .

Reese Laubach took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Drew Montgomery and Matthew Romer.

Kyle Rohrer tied the game 2-2 one minute later, assisted by Ryan Conmy and Grant Slukynsky .

Griffin Jurecki took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Will Diamond and Ryan Kusler .

Grant Slukynsky tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Conmy and Cole Longacre .

Reese Laubach took the lead one minute later, assisted by Matthew Romer and Adam Cardona .

The Lancers increased the lead to 5-3 with 43 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Nick Pierre , assisted by Drew Montgomery.