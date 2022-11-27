Strong third period wins it for Muskegon Lumberjacks against Madison Capitols

A tight game between the home-team Muskegon Lumberjacks and the visiting Madison Capitols wasn't settled until the third period, when Muskegon scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-2.

Muskegon's Owen Mehlenbacher scored the game-winning goal.

The Capitols took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Max Nagel. Bennett Barnes assisted.

The Lumberjacks tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Tyler Hotson late into the first, assisted by David Hymovitch and Tyler Dunbar.

The Lumberjacks made it 2-1 early in the second period when Cody Croal beat the goalie, assisted by Nicholas Rexine and Tyler Dunbar.

Capitols' Jack Musa tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 2-2. Nathan Lewis assisted.

Owen Mehlenbacher took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Jake Richard and Tyler Dunbar.

Next up:

On Friday, the Lumberjacks will play the Steel at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena, and the Capitols will play the Team USA at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.