Strong third period wins it for Lincoln Stars against Fargo Force

A tight game between the home-team Lincoln Stars and the visiting Fargo Force wasn't settled until the third period, when Lincoln scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.

Lincoln's Henry Nelson scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Klavs Veinbergs . Cole Crusberg-Roseen and Patrick Raftery assisted.

The Force's Harper Bentz tied the game 1-1 in the first period.

Henry Nelson took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Antonio Fernandez and Tanner Ludtke .

Both teams were called for nine penalties.

Next games:

On Friday, the Stars face Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the Force take on Sioux City on the road at 7:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.