Strong third period wins it for Lincoln Stars against Fargo Force
A tight game between the home-team Lincoln Stars and the visiting Fargo Force wasn't settled until the third period, when Lincoln scored the game-winning goal, ending it 2-1.
Lincoln's Henry Nelson scored the game-winning goal.
The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Klavs Veinbergs . Cole Crusberg-Roseen and Patrick Raftery assisted.
The Force's Harper Bentz tied the game 1-1 in the first period.
Henry Nelson took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Antonio Fernandez and Tanner Ludtke .
Both teams were called for nine penalties.
Next games:
On Friday, the Stars face Sioux Falls at 7:05 p.m. CST at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and the Force take on Sioux City on the road at 7:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.