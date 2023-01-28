Strong third period wins it for Green Bay Gamblers against Madison Capitols

A tight game between the home-team Madison Capitols and the visiting Green Bay Gamblers wasn't settled until the third period, when Green Bay scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-3.

Green Bay's Artyom Levshunov scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jimmy Clark . Austin Oravetz and Michael DeAngelo assisted.

The Capitols tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Peter Cisar in the middle of the first, assisted by William Felicio .

Four goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

Artyom Levshunov took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Raimonds Vitolins .

The Gamblers have now won four straight road games.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center.