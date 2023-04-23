Strong third period wins it for Dubuque Fighting Saints against Waterloo Black Hawks

A tight game between the home-team Waterloo Black Hawks and the visiting Dubuque Fighting Saints wasn't settled until the third period, when Dubuque scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-2.

Dubuque's Oliver Moberg scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Black Hawks took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Gavyn Thoreson . Nate Benoit and Teddy Townsend assisted.

The Black Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Connor Brown scored, assisted by David Klee and Garrett Brown .

The Fighting Saints' Michael Burchill narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Jake Sondreal .

The Fighting Saints tied the score 2-2 early in the second period when Owen Michaels netted one, assisted by James Reeder and Luke Malboeuf .

Oliver Moberg took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Caelum Dick and Michael Burchill.