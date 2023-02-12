Strong third period wins it for Dubuque Fighting Saints against Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

A tight game between the home-team Dubuque Fighting Saints and the visiting Cedar Rapids RoughRiders wasn't settled until the third period, when Dubuque scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-2.

Dubuque's Jake Sondreal scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 17 seconds into the second period, the RoughRiders took the lead when Zaccharya Wisdom netted one assisted by Ryan Walsh .

Early, Shawn O'Donnell scored a goal, making the score 1-1.

The RoughRiders made it 2-1 with a goal from Ryan Walsh.

Fighting Saints' Michael Burchill tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Riley Stuart assisted.

Jake Sondreal took the lead early in the third period, assisted by James Reeder .

Both teams were called for seven penalties.

Coming up:

The Fighting Saints host the Green Bay Gamblers on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena. The RoughRiders will face Chicago on the road on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.