Strong third period wins it for Chicago Steel against Muskegon Lumberjacks
A tight game between the home-team Chicago Steel and the visiting Muskegon Lumberjacks wasn't settled until the third period, when Chicago scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-3.
Chicago's Michael Emerson scored the game-winning goal.
Nathan McBrayer scored early in the second period, assisted by Ethan Whitcomb and George Fegaras .
Steel's Christopher Delaney tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Nolan Joyce and Cameron Johnson assisted.
The Steel made it 2-2 with a goal from Michael Hagens .
Jack Harvey took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Chris Able .
Matthew Morden tied it up 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Luke Buss and Matvei Gridin .
Michael Emerson took the lead late into the third assisted by Michael Hagens.
The Steel chalked up six straight home wins.
Coming up:
The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.