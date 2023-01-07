Strong third period wins it for Chicago Steel against Muskegon Lumberjacks

A tight game between the home-team Chicago Steel and the visiting Muskegon Lumberjacks wasn't settled until the third period, when Chicago scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-3.

Chicago's Michael Emerson scored the game-winning goal.

Nathan McBrayer scored early in the second period, assisted by Ethan Whitcomb and George Fegaras .

Steel's Christopher Delaney tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Nolan Joyce and Cameron Johnson assisted.

The Steel made it 2-2 with a goal from Michael Hagens .

Jack Harvey took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Chris Able .

Matthew Morden tied it up 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Luke Buss and Matvei Gridin .

Michael Emerson took the lead late into the third assisted by Michael Hagens.

The Steel chalked up six straight home wins.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.