Strong defense as Youngstown Phantoms beat Green Bay Gamblers

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Youngstown Phantoms secured the road victory against the Green Bay Gamblers. The game ended 3-0.

The Phantoms took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Matthew Perkins . James Fisher assisted.

Brandon Svoboda scored late into the second period, assisted by Shane Lachance and Hunter Bischoff .

The Phantoms made it 3-0 when Shane Lachance found the back of the net, assisted by Matthew Perkins and Nick Williams in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Bill Gray's Regional IcePlex.